Chrissy Teigen Reduces John Legend To A Sandwich Making Robot

Chrissy Teigen admitted she wakes John Legend nightly for sandwiches and social media users didn’t hold back after hearing her late-night confession.

Chrissy Teigen stirred controversy after revealing on Netflix’s Dinner Time with David Chang that she regularly wakes up husband John Legend in the early hours to make her sandwiches.

During the episode with chef David Chang and co-host Diplo, the 39-year-old model and cookbook author laid out her nightly routine in detail.

“I take my nighttime medications at 10 pm, and then I wake up again at 1,” Teigen said. “I place my order, it gets to me by 2. I eat it by 2:15, and then I go back to bed. Every night, without fail. I’m not kidding.”

While she often relies on food delivery apps, Teigen admitted that sometimes she taps her 46-year-old husband to handle the job himself.

“He doesn’t care,” she said. “I can nudge him and I’ll be like, ‘Babe I want a sandwich,’ and he will be like, ‘Okay!’ He’s so robotic. You know John. He’s like, ‘Alright. Sandwich time.’”

That offhand remark sparked a wave of criticism online after a clip from the show surfaced on social media.

Viewers were quick to weigh in, with one user commenting, “She is awful,” and another calling her “Insufferable.” A third added, “That’s rude. She woke him up every night for a sandwich yet called him a robot!”

Still, not everyone took issue with the midnight cravings. “I don’t get the hate on this,” one user wrote. “I love a midnight snack. If I was a millionaire I’d be insufferable.”

Truly. 🙄

This woman is such a tw@t. Just nasty and weird.

What an odd conversation. How can anyone stand to be around such all consuming vacancy and attention seeking behavior? — Still Sandy 🇺🇲 (@MeAfter4) September 4, 2025

Not at all entertaining-dull, boring, cringe as f###. — Polititwitt (@Polititwittt) September 7, 2025

I can only imagine what the “nighttime meds” are. Or should be. — Kay Hanna (@hanna76111) September 6, 2025