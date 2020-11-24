Christopher Hicks Named New Chief Innovation Officer For Coach K & P’s Quality Control

(AllHipHop News)
QC Media Holdings announced Christopher Hicks as Chief Innovation Officer. The parent company to Quality Control Music, QC Sports, and Quality Control Music Publishing hired Hicks to identify, develop, and launch new partnerships and services for film, television, digital, music publishing, and technology.
“This is a 20+ year relationship rooted in trust and respect. We simply plan to do more of what we all have already executed in the past,” says Quality Control co-founder/COO Kevin “Coach K” Lee. QC co-founder/CEO Pierre “P” Thomas adds, “Chris is a key addition to the QC vision. Having his caliber of Executive on our team is another step toward building our global business.”
Prior to joining Quality Control, Hicks served as Senior Vice President for Warner Chappell Publishing and Executive Vice President of Island Def Jam. He also worked as an artist manager, creative consultant, and Director of the City of Atlanta’s Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment. Plus, Hicks was a co-founder of Noontime Music.
“Pee and Coach are executing an extensive plan to take the brand global beyond music. I am looking forward to assisting in making it a reality,” expresses Christopher Hicks. The Atlanta-based Quality Control Music is the current label home to Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls, Lil Yachty, Layton Greene, and other acts.