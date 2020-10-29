Chuck D & Eminem Promote “Make History Here” Easy-Access Voting Campaign

(AllHipHop News)
There are less than six days until voting for the 2020 general election comes to an end. With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging across the United States as well as some elected officials’ plots to close polling locations and remove ballot drop-off boxes, voting could be more difficult for some citizens this year than in the past.
In response, the nonpartisan Election Super Centers Project launched the “Make History Here” initiative to help ensure access to socially-distanced, in-person voting at the nation’s arenas and stadiums. Local election authorities, prominent athletes, and numerous NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, and MLS teams are working to make the right to vote safer and easier.
“You’re used to going to these arenas to cheer on your favorite team. Now you can use these spaces to really make your voice heard in an even more profound way – by exercising your right to vote,” states Doc Rivers, head coach of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.
Two Hip Hop legends have also joined the “Make History Here” campaign. Chuck D and Eminem side with other celebrities such as LeBron James, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Orlando Bloom, Jeffrey Wright, Mariska Hargitay, D.L. Hughley, T.I., Sarah Silverman, DeAndre Jordan, and Maddie Ziegler in assisting to promote Election Super Centers.
“With less than a week to go before election day, we’re seeing record-breaking early voting numbers across the country, and this effort is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to encourage voters to make their voices heard at their favorite sporting venues,” says Public Enemy’s Chuck D. “Every American deserves access to a ballot, and every vote counts.”
Eminem adds, “Being able to head to a stadium or arena to vote makes it easier and safer than ever to use your voice. With six days left these are places you can go to and safely do it in-person. You only get one shot… sorry I couldn’t resist!”
Participating Stadiums & Arenas:
- Phoenix Suns – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Arizona Coyotes – Gila River Arena
- Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium
- University of Arizona – McKale Memorial Center
- Surprise, Arizona — Surprise Stadium
- Arkansas Razorbacks – Bud Walton Arena
- Golden State Warriors – Kaiser Permanente Arena
- Golden State Warriors – Oakland Practice Facility
- Golden State Warriors – Thrive City
- Los Angeles Clippers – LA Forum
- Los Angeles Dodgers – Dodgers Stadium
- Los Angeles FC – Banc of California Stadium
- Los Angeles Kings – Staples Center
- Los Angeles Rams/Chargers – Sofi Stadium
- Oakland Athletics — The Oakland Arena
- Sacramento Kings – Golden 1 Center
- San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium
- Anaheim Ducks — Honda Center
- Denver Nuggets — Pepsi Center
- Orlando Magic – Amway Center
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium
- Tampa Bay Lightning – Amalie Arena
- Florida State University – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Florida A&M – Alfred J. Lawson Center
- Atlanta Hawks – State Farm Arena
- Georgia Tech – McCamish Pavilion
- Grossinger Motor Arena
- Indiana Pacers – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium
- Purdue University – Mackey Arena
- Wichita State University – Charles Koch Arena
- Wichita Thunder – Intrust Bank Arena
- University of Louisville. – KFC Yum! Center
- New Orleans Pelicans — Smoothie Center
- Morgan State University – Hughes Memorial
- Baltimore Orioles – Camden Yards
- University of Maryland – Xfinity Center
- The Washington Football Team – FedEx Field
- Boston Red Sox – Fenway Park
- Detroit Pistons – Henry Ford Performance Center
- Kansas City Chiefs – Arrowhead Stadium
- University of Missouri – Mizzou Arena
- New Jersey Devils – Prudential Center
- Brooklyn Nets – Barclays Center
- New York Knicks – Madison Square Garden
- Charlotte Hornets – Spectrum Center
- Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium
- Greensboro Swarm – Fieldhouse at Greensboro
- Cleveland Cavaliers – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Penn State University — Bryce Jordan Center
- Pittsburgh Penguins – PPG Paints Arena
- Houston Rockets – Toyota Center
- Houston Texans – NRG Stadium
- University of Houston — Student Center
- Dallas Mavericks – American Airlines Center
- Rice University — Rice Stadium
- San Antonio Spurs – AT&T Center
- Utah Jazz – Vivint Arena
- Washington Wizards / Capitals – Capital One Arena
- Washington Nationals – Nationals Park
- Washington Nationals – Nationals Youth Baseball Academy
- Washington Mystics — Entertainment and Sports Arena
- University of the District of Columbia — Univ. of D.C. Gymnasium
- Green Bay Packers – Johnsonville Tailgate Village
- Seattle Seahawks – Century Link Field
- Seattle Sounders – Century Link Field