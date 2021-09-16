Chuck D & Flavor Flav Disagree Over Public Enemy Reunion

Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Flavor Flav go way back. They have a rocky history with ups and downs going back to the 80 but always seem able to remain friends. However, they haven’t performed as a group since 2017 when Flav sued Chuck D and BTN Eastlink.

It doesn’t look as though they’ll be performing together any time soon either, however, it’s unclear exactly who’s at fault with both rappers making conflicting statements earlier this week.

TMZ caught up with Flav at the Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday (September 14) and asked about the possibility of a Public Enemy reunion.

“There’s some things that Chuck D needs to work out with me. Once he comes up to the table and signs this partnership agreement, then we can work. If he doesn’t sign this partnership agreement, then we ain’t working. That’s my boy and that’s my family, but business-wise we ain’t seein’ eye-to-eye. I’m trying to get Chuck to come see eye-to-eye with me. I’m not the hold up with this Public Enemy project,” he said. “I’m not the hold up. Chuck D is the hold up, and I want everybody to know Chuck is the hold up and not Flavor Flav. Everybody, tell Chuck to sign the partnership!”

Chuck D responded in a statement to “HipHopDX” stating:

“Come on y’all. This is tired and stupid. Flav and I communicate on our own, so I normally don’t address these things in public. But I’m tired of the circus of airing news that ain’t news and am going to keep it factual here. Flav sues the folks he works with, so in 2017 he decided it was my turn. He lost when the judge dismissed the suit with prejudice in 2020, which means it’s permanent. Over. He can’t file again. He lost.

Even after all of this, even after all the years of Flav giving the situation minimum while always asking for the maximum, I still work with him. But it’s time to change. Everybody in the situation can’t be burdened with picking up his slack. The key word in ‘Brothers Gonna Work It Out’ is the word ‘work.’ We’re always gonna be brothers regardless, but Flav’s gotta do the work and there ain’t no getting down without the work. Simple as that.”