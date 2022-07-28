Chuck D, Ice-T & Other Hip Hop Stars To Appear In ‘Fight The Power’ Docuseries

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Fight The Power” – the classic 1989 single by Public Enemy – inspired a new documentary series. PBS will air Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World beginning in 2023.

The four-part program, produced in partnership with BBC Music, recounts the origins of Hip Hop culture. Public Enemy frontman Chuck D developed the docuseries with his producing partner, Lorrie Boula.

“The Hip Hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to,” states Chuck D. “Long before any conglomerate realized it was time to wake up, Hip Hop had been speaking out and telling truths.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee adds, “Working with PBS and BBC is an opportunity to deliver these messages through new ways and help explain Hip Hop’s place in history and hopefully inspire us all to take it further.”

Fight The Power Showcases Chuck D & Several Other High-Profile Hip Hop Artists

Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World features appearances by Chuck D, Grandmaster Caz, Ice-T, Abiodun Oyewole, Roxanne Shanté, Run DMC, John Forté, will.i.am, MC Lyte, B-Real, Melle Mel, Fat Joe, Lupe Fiasco, and more.

“We brought the project to PBS and BBC Music because they are unparalleled at creating great documentaries,” says Lorrie Boula. “Chuck D and I look forward to working with them to take this account of such an important movement to the world.”

The Soul Kitchen Music founder added, “People are finally open to hearing and learning about the history of all Americans, and we want to deliver authentic, compelling, and truthful stories to them.”

PBS Is Thrilled To Tell A Deep Story About Hip Hop

Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World will include interviews and archival footage. In addition, the docuseries explores how Hip Hop created a provocative narrative of America.

“PBS is excited to join with Chuck D, Lorrie Boula, and BBC Music to bring this illuminating project to audiences across our platforms,” states Bill Gardner, Vice President of Multiplatform Programming and Head of Development for PBS.

Gardner also says, “Hip Hop is one of the most influential artistic genres and cultural movements of our time, and we’re thrilled to tell a deep and unflinching story with one of its originators and most powerful voices.”

Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World will premiere on January 31, 2023, on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS Video app.