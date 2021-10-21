Chuck D To Release Book Of His Artwork

Hip Hop legend Carlton Douglas “Chuck D” Ridenhour is best known as the lead rapper of the iconic Public Enemy. Chuck D is also a visual artist.

Genesis Publications announced the first official book of Chuck D’s artwork. The New York native created images of his musical inspirations such as Nina Simone, Bob Dylan, and the Beastie Boys.

Chuck D also offers readers his thought process as well as anecdotes about his one-of-a-kind pieces of art. He also provides social commentary with political cartoons.

“In a digital era where people are listening with their eyes, I think we’re seeing the elements of sight, sound, story, and style finally coming together in a way that I’ve been about my entire life,” says Chuck D. “I was raised with an artist’s mentality; my first 25 years were spent as somebody who wanted to live among graphics and artwork and illustration, and then for the next 30 years it was all music.”

The 61-year-old lyricist continues, “In the last six years, I’ve reverted back into the arts, combining all of these elements in my work, still trying to change the world. This is truly what I want to do. My deepest thanks to Genesis for giving me a place to be able to display all of this through my artwork.”