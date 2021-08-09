BREAKING: Chucky Thompson, Diddy’s Hitmen Producer Dead

Unfortunately, hit making producer Chucky Thompson, who produced hits for Bad Boy has died after a fight COVID-19.

Hit Hip-Hop/R&B producer Chucky Thompson has died, sources have confirmed to AllHipHop.com.

Unfortunately, the man behind hits like The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa,” Faith Evans’ “You Used To Love Me,” and Nas’ classic track “One Mic,” died after a fight with COVID-19.

Chucky Thompson was a member of Bad Boy Entertainment’s legendary “Hitmen” production team.

Thompson was one of the founding members of the squad, which included Easy Moe Bee and Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie.

The Washington D.C. native got his start playing the congas with Go-Go music legend Chuck Brown and The Soul Searchers, before finding his way to Bad Boy.

In addition to his hits with Diddy and Bad Boy, Thompson churned out hits for Tevin Campbell, New Edition, TLC, Busta Rhymes, Juvenile, and Mary J. Blige to name a few.

“My first real session with Bad Boy was with [producer] Easy Mo Bee. Puff asked if I wanted to go to the studio and hang out with him,” Chucky Thompson said during an interview with The Recording Academy.

“I’d never met him or anything. I showed up at the session; he had a guitar there, and I just started playing along with what Easy Mo Bee was doing. He heard it and immediately wanted to record it. That became the guitar parts on “Ready to Die.” That was always the energy,’ Chuck Thompson revealed.

Most recently, Thompson helped produce tracks on Diddy’s upcoming album Off The Grid Volume 1 which is supposed to be released on September 24.

Off The Grid Volume 1 marks Diddy’s first album in 11 years and will be one of the first releases on his new imprint, Love Records.

Thompson made a documentary about the Tuskegee Airmen that aired on the History Channel and he was working on a film about his life and the Go-Go music scene in Washington D.C. titled “Chucky Thompson Presents D.C. Go-Go.”

Chucky Thompson’s official Instagram page is being flooded with somber messages.

“Please say this is not real,” one user wrote, while another said, “true legend…rest well.”

RIP Chucky Thompson it sounda awkward typing this great guy as well as musician pic.twitter.com/sp7Ngyw1k8 — IG : BUCKWILD_DITC (@BUCKWILD_DITC) August 9, 2021

Wow…. RIP. Chucky Thompson 🙏🏾🥺 — DDOT. (@DDotOmen) August 9, 2021

This man was my heart. I love you Chucky. I can’t say thank you enough. I’m gonna miss you my brother. I can’t stop crying pic.twitter.com/Wx9hxEIoeZ — Young Guru (@Young_Guru) August 9, 2021

A music legend for the DMV and the world. Not only laced so many classic hits, but also continued to show so much love for the DC area. RIP Chucky Thompson. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1iOfEWrzts — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) August 9, 2021