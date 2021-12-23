Chucky Trill Murder Suspect In Custody In Atlanta

This week, a man was taken into custody for allegedly shooting and killing Houston rapper Chucky Trill as he drove on the interstate in Atlanta!

A suspect in the shooting death of Texas rapper Chucky Trill has been arrested.

Months after the murder, local law enforcement arrested the man in Atlanta and have charged him with the artist’s death.

According to Fox 5, The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office released the news about the suspect James Edward Thomas’ arrest.

The man who is believed to be responsible for the death of the “Streets Don’t Love a Soul” rapper will be charged with malice murder and aggravated assault for the March killing. He is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.

Chucky Trill, whose real name is Corey Detiege, was hired to perform at a virtual concert as a part of the NBA All-Star weekend when he was killed on March 5th. The 33-year-old was gunned down 15 miles north of Atlanta on I-285 southbound.

WSB TV reported in March that Police Cpl. Collin Flynn, a department spokesman, believed that someone pulled up alongside Trill’s car and opened fire around 3 a.m.

Officer Elise Wells also shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution https://www.ajc.com/news/driver-grazed-by-bullet-during-shooting-on-i-285-in-dekalb/RP7ANRQQAJAGTFFA3X7DIOY6DA/, “It appears that the victim was traveling down 285 when an unknown vehicle pulled up next to him and fired several rounds into the victim’s car.”

Shortly after, officers arrived at the scene and upon seeing him shot got the EMT to rush Sugar Land native to the nearest hospital.

After later died while the medical team worked on him.

An hour before Chucky Trill was murdered, another driver was shot on the head on Interstate 75, making at the time, the rapper’s death the fourth shooting of this sort on the interstate in 2021.

Bun B remembered his friend and fellow Texas rapper on Instagram saying, “Damn. This was a good man. Humble. Hard working. Loyal. Determined. Focused. And he had the talent. Queen saw him and told @boneafied ‘That boy is good.’ If he don’t have a manager you should do it.’ And he did, putting everything he had in it. We are heartbroken this morning and send our deepest condolences to D, Bone and all of his family, friends and supporters. Buy or stream his music and let’s keep his memory alive. #RIPChuckyTrill”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMC0puzBa4U/

Developing.