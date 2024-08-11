Ciara Explains How Family Influences Her Beauty & Style

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Singer Ciara revealed how her daughters inspire her to elevate her career, beauty routine and status as a role model.

Ciara credits her young daughters with inspiring a revamped approach to beauty, reshaping how she presents herself as a role model.

The singer, who recently became an ambassador for the cosmetics brand Nars, says her daughters play a pivotal role in how she views personal care and beauty routines.

“Having my babies, especially my girls, inspires me to level up my approach to beauty while I take care of myself,” Ciara told Harper’s Bazaar. “My seven-year-old definitely looks up to me and every night when I’m on tour she’s getting in the glam chair herself after I’m finished. She likes to emulate the things that I do and it is so sweet to see.”

Ciara and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, are parents to three children: Sienna, 7; Win, 4; and Amora, 7 months.

Ciara also has a 10-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship.

The 38-year-old artist admits that managing beauty routines with four children can be challenging, but she has “mastered being able to get myself together quickly.”

Even as a beauty role model for her young children, Ciara shared that her own inspiration came from her makeup artist and her grandmother.

“Yolonda Frederick gets beauty like no other. She’s now 60 years old and it’s insane to see how beautiful she is and how well she takes care of herself,” she said. “I also have to give love to my grandma. Whenever I would see her dressed to the nines, her makeup was always so beautifully placed and she always looked elegant.”