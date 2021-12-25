Ciara And Russell Wilson Surprise Students With Christmas Gifts

Ciara and Russell Wilson were in the giving spirit just in time for Christmas, to help out students at their Why Not You Academy!

Ciara and Russell Wilson surprise students with holiday gifts

Ciara and Russell Wilson recently surprised students with gifts to celebrate the holidays.

Just in time for Christmas, the 36-year-old singer and American footballer, 33, dropped by their Why Not You Academy in Des Moines, Washington.

The surprise was to celebrate the school’s inaugural semester. Gift packs included a Dare to Roam antimicrobial backpack filled with goodies including a Starbucks gift card, a Human Nation beanie, a Human Nation/House of LRC T-shirt, a 3BRAND Why Not You Scarf, and a Spin Master’s Aerobie Sonic Fin Football.

The school also used the occasion to unveil their official mascot, a lion, after a vote was put to students.

Last October, the couple donated $1.75 million via Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation to save the institution, then named the Cascade Midway Academy. The school was renamed in honour of the donation.

“We’ve always held the belief that life’s successes start with a good education, but recognize that access isn’t always created equally for all,” Wilson and Ciara said in a statement posted on the foundation’s website.