City Girls Drop “Twerkulator” Music Video Directed By Missy Elliott

Watch the new visuals from the Miami-raised rappers.

Missy Elliott is considered one of the greatest music video artists of all time. She received the MTV Video Music Awards Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2019.

The Supa Dupa Fly album creator is now working behind the camera. Missy Elliott was tapped to direct the new music video for City Girls’ “Twerkulator” single.

“Twerkulator” is currently trending at #1 for music on YouTube. Young Miami and JT’s latest visual is choreographed by Sean Bankhead with creative direction by Derek Blanks.

So far, “Twerkulator” has peaked at #51 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. City Girls could see a bounce on next week’s rankings. The video has already amassed more than 970,000 YouTube views.

Besides releasing a new MV, City Girls also performed “Twerkulator” at the 2021 BET Awards on June 27. The duo went into the ceremony with a third straight nomination for Best Group but lost to Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) this year.

Young Miami and JT’s catalog includes the studio albums Girl Code (2018) and City on Lock (2020). They scored Platinum plaques for the 2019 songs “Twerk” featuring Cardi B and “Act Up.”

Missy Elliott earned Top 20 entries on the Hot 100 with tracks such as “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” and “Lose Control” featuring Ciara and Fatman Scoop. The Hip Hop icon would regularly work with directors Hype Williams and Dave Meyers for her classic music videos.