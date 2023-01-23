Civil Rights Organization Seeks To Stop Kanye West Visiting Australia Over Antisemitism Storm  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s rumored visit to his new wife’s family in her native Australia may be under threat after an Aussie civil rights organization called for his visa to be blocked.

The Anti-Defamation Commission claims the G.O.O.D. Music boss is a “hatemonger who spews threats” against Jews. They say allowing him entry to the country “poses a significant risk to the Jewish community,” and lobbied for Immigration Minister Andrew Giles to refuse him permission to enter, according to various news reports.

“Calling for violence and hate must have consequences and Australia should not put out the welcome mat and provide a platform to a hatemonger who spews threats against the Jewish community and peddles conspiracy myths about Jewish power, greed and control,” commission chairman Dvir Abramovich said.

The commission pointed to the “death con 3 on Jewish people” tweet that got Kanye West banned from Twitter. They also noted Ye’s remarks about the holocaust and his admiration for Hitler and the Nazis during his Infowars interview in December.

“Kanye is a blatant, unvarnished anti-semite, Nazi-lover and Hitler worshipper who openly admires an evil tyrant responsible for the extermination of six million Jews, including 1.5 million children.”

Dr. Abramovich said allowing Kanye West to enter Australia is a violation of its core values and sends the wrong signal to the outside world.

“At a time of rising anti-semitism in Australia and increasing vilification, his presence in the country, revolting anti-Jewish propaganda and incitement, and abhorrent rhetoric poses a significant risk to the Jewish community,” Dr. Abramovich said.

Kanye West is believed to be heading to Melbourne to meet Bianca Censori’s family, according to a new report in The Herald Sun on Sunday.