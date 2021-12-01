Clarence Avant’s Wife Murdered In Home Invasion

The wife of Clarence Avant aka The Black Godfather, was shot and killed during a home invasion earlier this morning. Read more.

Tragic news has hit the entertainment world, as reports declare that the wife of the iconic Black music executive Clarence Avant was murdered during an early morning home invasion.

The wife of 54 years was declared to the public to be dead after arriving at the hospital.

According to TMZ, Jacqueline Avant was 81 years old at the time of her death.

The Beverly Hills police department was called around 2:30 AM in the morning on Wednesday, December 1st.

The person shared that someone had broken into the house and that one of the residents had been shot with the dispatcher. However, by the time that the authorities responded to their Trousdale Estates home, she was already en route to the hospital. It is unclear if she died instantly, in transit, or after she arrived at the hospital.

What is also unknown is if anyone else was hit during the attempted burglary.

The publication also reports that the Godfather of Black Music, Mr. Avant was home during this tragedy. He has not released a statement on the loss of his wife to the press or the concerned public. Neither has their daughter Nicole, who is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Jackie, as she was affectionately called, was a philanthropist and an advocate for social justice. During her life, she served as the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care. She was on the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.

AllHipHop.com sends our heartfelt condolences to the Avant family during this time of bereavement.