Claudia Jordan Apologizes For Prematurely Posting “Rest In Paradise” Message About DMX

(AllHipHop News)
There have been conflicting accounts about the medical status of Earl “DMX” Simmons. The most recent reports claim the legendary emcee is still in a coma and on life support.
Nearly from the moment news broke of DMX’s hospitalization, false stories about his condition began circulating on social media. It becomes really problematic when a celebrity with a large platform intentionally or accidentally spreads fake news.
That appears to be what happened with Claudia Jordan this week. On Tuesday night, the host of Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queens tweeted, “Rest in Paradise DMX. [broken heart emoji] [crown emoji] [folded hands emoji].”
However, DMX is still alive according to his manager. After getting bashed online for prematurely announcing the Yonkers-raised star’s death, Jordan returned to Twitter to post, “I’m sorry [folded hands emoji] [broken heart emoji].”
The former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member deleted the “Rest in Paradise” tweet and expressed that she felt “awful” about the huge error. Jordan also interacted with one Twitter user who suggested she did not need to be apologetic.
In response, Jordan tweeted, “Yeah I know but didn’t intend on hurting anyone or doing anything wrong. I understand how people are feeling as I am too. It’s been heavy on my mind since he fell ill. But they’re right. Not my place. I just want to pray for the whole family & all his supporters that are in pain.”
I'm sorry 🙏💔
— Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) April 7, 2021
Yeah I know but didn't intend on hurting anyone or doing anything wrong. I understand how people are feeling as I am too. It's been heavy on my mind since he fell ill. But they're right. Not my place. I just want to pray for the whole family & all his supporters that are in pain
— Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) April 7, 2021
I did. I deleted it. And apologized. I feel awful.
— Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) April 7, 2021