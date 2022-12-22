Claudia Jordan Responds To Joe Budden Telling Her To “Shut The F*ck Up”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Outspoken podcaster Joe Budden is feuding with two women at the moment.

Joe Budden has become one of the most-talked-about Hip Hop media figures of the last week. His derogatory comments about Megan Thee Stallion upset some people, including Claudia Jordan and Vivica A. Fox.

During a recent podcast episode, Joe Budden expressed his dislike for Megan Thee Stallion and support for Tory Lanez. In 2020, Megan accused Lanez of shooting her in the feet. Lanez is currently on trial for assault.

Both Claudia Jordan and Vivica A. Fox addressed Joe Budden’s comments on their own Cocktails with Queens talk show. The two entertainment industry veterans blasted Budden in defense of Megan Thee Stallion.

“I’m going to say this, Joe Budden. If you want to talk about someone doing something bad to someone you’re friends with, maybe you’re not the person to say that,” stated Claudia Jordan. “Because from what I remember, you are the one that has been accused, by at least three women, of being abusive.”

Joe Budden Says Claudia Jordan and Vivica A. Fox Misused Their “P*ssy Broth”

Unsurprisingly, Joe Budden got wind of the Cocktails with Queens segment. The former Slaughterhouse member went scorched earth on the “Scared Straighter” installment of his podcast. Budden repeatedly made fun of Claudia Jordan and Vivica A. Fox’s respective careers.

“Claudia Jordan, shut the f### up. You got to shut the f### up. It can get bad,” warned Budden on Wednesday’s show. He also joked that the two women used their “p#### broth” incorrectly and advised them to be careful how they speak about him.

Hollywood Unlocked reposted Budden’s remarks about Claudia Jordan and Vivica A. Fox on Instagram. Jordan jumped into the IG blog’s comment section. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna wrote, “WOW he’s upset. He needs to drink some milk.”

While it appears the feud between The Joe Budden Podcast and Cocktails with Queens will continue, Budden did try to make amends with Megan Thee Stallion and her supporters. The “Pump It Up” rapper apologized to Meg for making fun of her mental health as she deals with Tory Lanez’s pending court case.