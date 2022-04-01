AllHipHop

Cleveland Rapper Piggy Recovering After Getting Shot In Her Hometown

Cleveland rapper Piggy had to be hospitalized after suffering multiple injuries in a shooting in her hometown.

Piggy wound up in a hospital after finding herself in the line of gunfire in Cleveland.

The rapper and several others suffered injuries in a shooting at Cleveland’s Medusa Restaurant and Lounge on March 26. Piggy shared information about her road to recovery in an update on her Instagram.

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to share this WITH y’all or not but I’m too loved to be having y’all worrying,” she wrote. “IM STRONG BUT ITS GON BE A PROCESS . … but one thing fasho & a million things fa certain is GOD & BIANCA don’t play about me!!!”

She continued, “But I just want yall to know I’m feeling better each and everyday and I really appreciate all of the love prayers and kind words I needed that!! @badguwrlbianca if I don’t know nothing else I know you always gon have my front & imma always have yo back no questions!! PS them ngas still some ho’s and did the job sloppy!”

Piggy previously spoke about the danger she’s faced in Cleveland in an interview with AllHipHop.

“Violence, I saw people get killed,” she said. “I grew up fighting, I was a fighter. I grew up seeing people get killed, a typical hood story basically. I got caught up in the mix a lot. For a minute I had, I was doing good. I was a smart girl, I’d graduated high school. I won over $40K in scholarships.”

She added, “I went to school, got caught up with some wrong people. Last year I had caught 3 F1 cases for fighting, felonious assaults, aggravated robberies. I got all types of felonies on my record, I got caught up in some trouble. I’m trying to overcome that now, change who I am and not let that define who I am.”

