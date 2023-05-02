Cliff Mac On The Way To Serial Killer Status With Latest Murder Charges

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Flint rapper Clint Mac, who was already indicted for a murder-for-hire plot, was hit with first-degree murder charges in Michigan.

Flint rapper Cliff Mac faces additional murder charges after getting indicted for a murder-for-hire plot in 2022.

According to WNEM, authorities accused Cliff Mac of killing two people in Burton, Michigan in 2020. The rapper was charged with first-degree murder, among other charges.

Cliff Mac, whose real name is Clifton Terry III, was previously indicted for trying to orchestrate the murder of a woman in a Detroit suburb. He allegedly hired a man named Andre Sims to kill the victim in November 2020.

Sims shot the victim multiple times, but she managed to survive the attack. Sims was indicted for his role in Cliff Mac’s scheme in March 2022.

“In the early morning of November 28, 2020, Sims drove to the victim’s residence in Sterling Heights and parked across the street,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan said in a press release. “When the victim left her residence several hours later Sims approached her vehicle and fired seven to eight gunshots at the victim. Despite being shot multiple times, the victim survived. The shooting was captured on the victim’s home security system. After the shooting, Sims drove to a nearby apartment complex where he abandoned his vehicle. Shortly thereafter, Terry picked Sims up from the apartment complex.”

Cliff Mac was charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He was also hit with a first-degree murder charge for his alleged role in the 2021 killing of Devaroe Davis.