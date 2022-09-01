“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Mourns DMX A Year After His Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dash shares she is 6 years sober from a previous cocaine addiction.

Actor and ex-Fox News commentator who once feverishly supported former President Donald Trump, Stacey Dash, tearfully mourned rapper DMX on TikTok a year and a half after his premature demise.

The controversial influencer gave a heartfelt warning about addiction, including sharing personal details about her own sobriety.

The cousin of Dame Dash, Hip-Hop mogul and founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, at one time, the “Clueless” actor used to rock with rap’s elite and most likely crossed paths with The Dog.

But over the years, as evidenced by her recent appearance on BET’s Celebrity College Hill, she has disassociated with many things Black.

But in a video released on Wednesday, Aug. 31, her inner Tonya, Diane, Lori, Carla, and three times Kim, emerged to mourn an artist, she said was a great guy.

The caption of the video read, “I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times. Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken – he was such a great guy. #devestated #staceydash #fyp #sober”

In the footage, a devastated Dash sobbed, “Ok, y’all. I was shamed. I didn’t know DMX died.”

“I didn’t know [he died] from a cocaine overdose,” she said before revealing that she is now “six years and one month clean.”

In 2021, Dash revealed she had a secret addiction to drugs to Dr. Oz. “It breaks my heart he lost to it … he lost to that demon of addiction,” the New York native said.

Adding a request to others, “Please, please don’t lose.”

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), in 2017, 19.7 million Americans (aged 12 and older) battled some form of substance use disorder. Drug addiction does not indicate that one person is bad, though some bad people are addicts. Genetics account for about 40% to 60% of a person’s risk of addiction, making it a medical condition and not a criminal one.

AllHipHop.com echoes Ms. Dash’s plea for people not to lose to addition.

If you are struggling with abuse, please contact someone for help. One can reach out to the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration’s national hotline at 1-800-662-4357.