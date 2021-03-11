‘Clueless’ Star Stacey Dash Backtracks On Supporting Donald Trump

(AllHipHop News)
Stacey Dash was one of the most vocal celebrity backers of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Make America Great Again movement. Two years after Trump was elected to the White House, Dash even tried a failed attempt to run for Congress in California as a conservative Republican.
Apparently, the Clueless actor and former Fox News pundit is no longer standing with Trump and MAGA. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Dash insisted she is moving away from discussing politics and hopes for the best for President Joe Biden.
‘As far as he’s concerned, [Trump] is not the president. We have a new president,” Dash told the Daily Mail. “Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don’t belong in. But he’s not the president. I’m going to give the president that we have right now a chance.”
The former star of television shows such as The Game and Single Ladies claimed the “appalling and stupid” January 6 domestic attack at the U.S. Capitol was the final straw. Five people died as a result of the unsuccessful insurrection incited by Trump and other Republican officials.
“I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman. And at that time in my life it was who I was,” said Dash. “I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.”
She added, “There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now. Stacey’s someone who has compassion, empathy.”
Throughout her career, Dash was heavily criticized for some of her comments about race relations in America. She suggested that BET – a network she once worked for – was an example of racial segregation and the cable channel should not exist.
Dash also called for the end of Black History Month and defended Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” response to the Charlottesville terror attack where a white supremacist killed anti-racism protestor, Heather Heyer.
After claiming that she was “blacklisted” in Hollywood for her conservative views, Dash is now hoping to reignite her acting career. The 54-year-old New York native told the Daily Mail she wants to play a superhero character in an action movie.