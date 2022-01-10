Co-Canine! Poodle Got Hooked on Coke After Hanging at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion

Former girlfriend to the sex entertainment mogul spills the kibbles and bits about the junkie pet.

It hasn’t been five years since Hugh Hefner has gone to the Playboy mansion in the sky, and news continues to come out about his decades of outrageous partying. A recent report says that his friend’s dog got addicted to cocaine while hanging out with the adult entertainment mogul.

The Daily Mail reported on the Co-Canine’s plight.

The pet poodle belonged to movie director John Dante and allegedly got hooked on the white girl while hanging with its owner during the private sexy sets.

Sondra Theodore, one of the Playboy founder’s ex-girlfriends, claimed in the new documentary, Secrets of Playboy that the dog was so strung out that they had to isolate him from the guests during the parties.

Theodore said that the pooch got addicted because it would lick the noses of guests after they took bumps of the A-Class drug. When the animal would smell the white in the air, he would leap across the room in excitement.

Theodore said, “There were drugs everywhere. John Dante was Hef’s best friend. He had a dog Louis — and this tiny poodle got hooked on cocaine. The dog could smell it from across the room. He had to lock that dog up when people were around.”

“A very famous person walked into the house one night and that dog jumped off the couch and was licking her up the nose,” she continued. “She goes, ‘He just loves me.’ We knew why that dog was on her.”

Hef … was something else.