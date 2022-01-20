Coi Leray Addresses Accusations She Stole DeJ Loaf’s Style

Back in 2014, DeJ Loaf scored a hit record with the Gold-certified “Try Me.” The Detroit-bred entertainer earned more RIAA plaques, but her impact on the culture diminished in recent years.

Rising rapper Coi Leray showed up over the last two years with her own hits like “No More Parties (Remix)” featuring Lil Durk. Apparently, there are some people that believe Leray has very similar characteristics as Loaf.

“I f### with her but clearly @coi_leray bit @DeJLoaf style right?” tweeted @deezdollaz315. That Twitter user added, “Just was giving it some time thought she’d switch it up but you right.”

Coi Leray eventually responded to @deezdollaz315. The Boston native tweeted, “Maybe it’s the tomboy stud vibe we have in common… but we do not sound alike… From [‘No More Parties’] to [‘Big Purr (Prrdd)’] and [‘Twinnem’] n#### you cannot tell me we sound alike.”

“Big Purr (Prrdd)” featuring Pooh Shiesty became Coi Leray’s second Hot 100 chart entry. The music video for “Twinnem” has collected over 21 million views on YouTube. “Twinnem (Remix)” with DaBaby has totaled more than 8.6 million Spotify streams.

DeJ Loaf released Sell Sole II in 2020. Big Sean, Gunna, 42 Dugg, Sada Baby, Benny The Butcher, Boldy James, Conway The Machine, Lil Uzi Vert, and 6lack appeared on that studio album. Plus, Loaf’s No Saint EP arrived in 2020.

I f### with her but clearly @coi_leray bit @DeJLoaf style right? — Vonnie Tapia (@deezdollaz315) January 19, 2022