Coi Leray Disowns Her Father Benzino: “I Really Want Nothing To Do With Him”

“Blood doesn’t make us family,” Coi Leray said regarding her dad.

Coi Leray cut ties with her father Benzino on Wednesday (May 1). The Island Records artist reached a breaking point as she became sick and tired of their association.

“I want everybody to know I want nothing to do with anything my father has going on,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I haven’t spoken to him in over a year and I don’t condone or respect any of them interviews he got going on. I don’t respect his decisions and I really want nothing to do with him please dont even think of me when you see him.”

Coi Leray voiced frustration with her father’s antics in the past. The 26-year-old rapper possibly wanted to distance herself from Benzino because he recently defended R. Kelly on the We in Miami podcast.

“Sharing the same DNA and blood DOESN’T make us FAMILY,” she wrote. “Loyalty, boundaries, respect, teaching, guidance, love, patience, encouragement MAKES US FAMILY.”

Last year, Benzino accused his daughter of trying to ruin his reputation. The controversial rapper denied being a bad father after Coi Leray discussed their relationship on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast. Coi Leray clarified her remarks in response to her dad’s outrage.

“It just seems like every single time, instead of you congratulating me and being happy for me, you want to go online and try to use me to prove yourself to these people and this industry on why you feel like you didn’t get the respect or whatever it is that you deserve,” she said on Instagram Live. “I don’t want to be your clout kid.”

Coi Leray was often the main topic when Benzino received media attention over the past few years. That changed when Eminem injected new life into their old feud in January. Eminem dissed Benzino on the song “Doomsday Pt. 2,” leading to Benzino dropping two diss tracks.