Coi Leray Partners With Team Whistle For ‘Coi Vs’ Series

(AllHipHop News)
Republic Records artist Coi Leray now has her own digital series. The “No More Parties” rapper’s Coi Vs is streaming on Team Whistle’s YouTube channel which has over 2 million subscribers.
“Our audience is always looking for the next cool, relatable artist, athlete, or viral content and they come to our platform for shows with talent they won’t find anywhere else,” says Noah Weissman, SVP, Content at Team Whistle.
Weissman adds, “We’re excited to combine our creative concepts with Republic Records – the hottest label in the game – and their incredible roster to introduce fans to a new generation of emerging talent in the show formats they love best on social and digital.”
Coi Vs follows Leray as she competes in obstacle courses and pie-eating competitions against other celebrities. The first episode features an appearance by online basketball personality Famous Los.
In addition to the partnership with Coi Leray, Team Whistle and Republic Records are looking to work together in other capacities. Fans can expect to see more Republic artists presented in unexpected and relatable ways on the channel.
“We’re always on the lookout for new avenues to spotlight our talent, and Team Whistle’s built-in network and creativity presents a great opportunity for new fans to get to know our emerging artists,” said Chris Blackwell, SVP, Creative Content at Republic Records.