Coi Leray Teases Name Change While Father Benzino Fixates On Eminem

Coi Leray says she wants to shorten her name.

Coi Leray considered changing her stage name. The Island Records artist proposed shortening her name to Coi on Monday (April 15).

“I want to remove ‘LERAY’ from my name and just be COI,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The multi-platinum-selling rapper’s real name is Coi Leray Collins. Coi hinted at a name change as she prepared to release her new single “Can’t Come Back,” which drops on Friday (April 19).

“Can’t Come Back” will be Coi’s second single for Island Records. She joined the label in January.

That same month, Eminem reignited his beef with Coi’s father Benzino. Eminem dissed Benzino on the song “Doomsday Pt. 2,” which appeared on Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow compilation. Eminem mentioned Coi on the track, but she refused to participate in the long-running feud.

“There’s no way I’m about to entertain these grown ass men and the beef they been having for over 20 years,” she wrote on X. “Lmao it’s so stupid all I can do is laugh. 2 decades later?? gtfoh im grown. Move along. Go Stream my s###.”

Benzino responded to Eminem with two diss tracks: “Vulturius” and “Rap Elvis.” Benzino enjoyed the renewed attention he’s received this year, declaring himself the “Eminem slayer.”

Coi’s father seemingly took every opportunity to speak about his Eminem beef in interviews and on social media. Benzino showed begrudging respect for Eminem at times but often bashed Slim Shady. Benzino recently suggested he was willing to end the feud with a rap battle.

“I want to battle face to face and then it could be over after that,” Benzino said. “After that we could hug it out like how great that would be for the optics of that for people out here white and Black.”

Benzino and Eminem’s beef started more than two decades ago.