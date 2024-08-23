Coi Leray & Trippie Redd Confirm Rekindled Romance With Heavy Concert PDA

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Coi Leray hugged and kissed Trippie Redd at a concert before proclaiming her love for him on social media.

Coi Leray is dating Trippie Redd again. Leray declared her love for Redd in an Instagram post on Friday (August 23).

“Thank You for turning up with me on my last show day in Ohio @trippieredd the world loves you and so do I,” she wrote.

The post included a clip of Redd performing at Leray’s concert in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday night (August 22). The two hugged and kissed on stage, confirming rumors of their renewed romance. Leray shared another video of the couple kissing on Instagram Stories.

Not Coi Leray wit trippie redd again 😹👀 pic.twitter.com/kgvhxFPnlf — 𝒮𝒜𝑀𝐼 ☆ 💙 (@flossysvmi) August 23, 2024

Leray and Redd previously dated in 2019. Leray called it her “first real relationship” in a 2020 interview.

“We had such a great bond,” she said. “We was so lit. But it was just—the timing wasn’t right … He loves hard. He’s a lover. So, s### just got to the point where we need to just chill.”

Redd released a song titled “Leray” after they split in 2019. The track appeared on A Love Letter to You 4.

“It was love at first sight and misery after two months/Always feeling f##### up either by love or no love/’I thought you was married to the single life,’ she said/I wasn’t necessarily looking for happiness, just less pain/I should’ve said something/You said the only thing wrong with money is you ain’t have enough of it/You said you deserve better and now so do I/Anyways, the best part of us was me/When you got with me, you were a genius/Now without me, you have to live life as an idiot/I don’t write songs, I write life, I told you that/And you were only f###### with my feelings because you didn’t know your own/I do miss who I thought you were/And sometimes I’m miserable without you/So, it’s just like you’re still here,” he said in a spoken-word portion of the song.

