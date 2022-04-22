Coi Leray Wants People To Pray For Her Dad Benzino

Raymond “Benzino” Scott recently had a meltdown on social media. The 56-year-old media personality went on a Twitter rant this week that included threats of violence. Coi Leray later reacted to the discourse surrounding her father.

On Thursday, Benzino expressed anger over rumors he was somehow romantically involved with trans actress Shauna Brooks. He even posted messages between himself and the LGBTQ rights advocate.

“This person has crossed a dangerous line and I’ve already accepted that at 56 years old I will die now or go to jail for the rest of my [life] over my name, reputation, and legacy. This weirdo mf is playing with y’all, not me. He/she still haven’t said that we never met in person,” tweeted Benzino.

No Jumper podcast host Adam22 shared his thoughts on the situation involving Benzino. The man born Adam Grandmaison tweeted, “The internet is really gonna bully Benzino until he loses it and kills someone.”

That is when Benzino’s daughter, Coi Leray, jumped into the conversation. The Trendsetter album creator responded to Adam22 by requesting people to use prayer as a way to help her dad.

“Nah, [there are] people [that are] praying for him. Like me. Please don’t even put this energy in the air. 💔 Just pray because we are real people [at the] end of the day regardless,” tweeted Leray.

That message from Coi Leray came days after the “Blick Blick” rhymer suggested Benzino needed to “just chill or go get help.” The two family members have had public spats in the past, including a dispute over Zino spoiling Leray’s Nicki Minaj feature.