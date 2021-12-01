Columbus Short Questioned About Being Intimate With Britney Spears

Did the ‘Stomp the Yard’ actor actually sleep with the iconic performer?

Many fans and fellow celebrities celebrated Britney Spears finally getting autonomy from her 13-year conservatorship. The #FreeBritney social movement helped that conservatorship, once overseen by Britney’s father Jamie Spears, come to an end last month.

During an appearance on Daily Blast LIVE, one of Britney Spears’s most-famous former backup dancers was asked about the Pop culture icon. However, a question directed at Columbus Short focused on his rumored relationship with the “Toxic” hitmaker.

“You guys want some toast with those questions? Praise God that Britney is out of her conservatorship. She is allowed to be free to do her thing,” replied Columbus Short, purposely avoiding answering the question.

The Stomp the Yard actor continued, “She was a dear friend. It was an amazing part of my lifetime. [A] very big part of my life, on the trajectory of being able to operate on my gifts. Big shout out to [Britney] and her newfound freedom. I hope she keeps dancing.”

Previously, Columbus Short detailed his alleged hook up with Britney Spears in his Short Stories autobiography. The former Scandal star also claimed Spears’s parents once referred to him as a n##### after finding out she supposedly slept with the Kansas City-born choreographer. Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, denied the accusation.

Columbus Short and veteran actress Vivica A. Fox were guests on Tuesday’s edition of Daily Blast LIVE to promote True To The Game 3. The cast of the David Wolfgang-directed movie also features Omar Gooding, Darius McCrary, Jeremy Meeks, Niatia “Lil Mama” Kirkland, and others.