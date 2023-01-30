Comedian Rickey Smiley Announces His Son Brandon Smiley Has Passed Away Aged 32 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rickey Smiley revealed the tragic news to his Instagram followers on Sunday that his son, fellow actor and comic Brandon Smiley passed away.

Actor and comedian Rickey Smiley is mourning the loss of his son Brandon Smiley.

The star of “The Rickey Smiley Show” made the announcement in a video shared on social media Sunday (Jan. 29). He revealed he had some “bad news” to deliver to his followers before announcing the passing of his son, who was also an actor and comedian, at the age of 32.

“I just had bad news this morning,” Smiley began. “I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus.”

“I hate to announce this, but I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets,” he continued. “My son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning.”

Smiley did not specify his son’s cause of death but asked people to pray for him and his loved ones.

“I just want all my cousins and different family members to pray, be strong, and I’m OK,” Smiley added. “Pray for my son’s mother and my son’s siblings, everybody that was raised with Brandon.”

He also reflected on the death of his own father as he spoke about his grief.

“Now I see what my granddaddy went through and why he felt the way he felt,” Smiley said. “My granddaddy went through this s### with my dad and somehow, here I am going through the same thing my grandparents went through. So just pray for our family.”

Rickey Smiley paid tribute to his son, sharing a video of the comic stand-up three years ago.

The tragedy comes nearly three years after Rickey Smiley’s daughter Aaryn was shot multiple times while celebrating her 19th birthday in Houston, Texas. She survived the random act of gun violence, saying, “I’m happy to be alive.”