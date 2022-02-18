Comedy Central Renews Charlamagne Tha God’s ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’ For A Second Season

More episodes of Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne Tha God are on the way this summer. MTV Entertainment Group announced a second season for Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey’s weekly late-night program on the Comedy Central network.

Executive produced by Stephen Colbert and Aaron McGruder, Tha God’s Honest Truth allows Charlamagne Tha God to tackle politics and culture. The product of Moncks Corner, South Carolina will also host a special series of exclusive one-on-one interviews leading up to Season 2.

“We are building a cultural institution with Tha God’s Honest Truth, a destination for those who are unafraid to take on social issues with honest conversations meant to challenge, educate, and by the looks of the comments on IMDB, infuriate,” says Charlamagne.

He continues, “It’s not easy getting a season two of a TV show nowadays so I don’t take this blessing for granted at all!! Salute to Rachael Edwards, Aaron McGruder, Stephen Colbert, MTV Entertainment Studios, and the whole TGHT team who I could not do this without!! I THANK GOD FOR IT ALL!!”

A Clip From ‘TGHT’ Featuring VP Harris Went Viral In 2021

A conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris became one of the standout moments from the first season of Tha God’s Honest Truth. Ed Sheeran, Kevin Hart, Meagan Good, Chlöe Bailey, Soulja Boy, and other celebrities also made appearances on the show.

“Charlamagne is shaking up the late-night landscape with his no-holds-barred approach to telling it like it is, and its struck a chord with audiences,” states Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group and Head of Unscripted Entertainment and Adult Animation for Paramount+.

Diaz continues, “We are thrilled to build on our dynamic partnership with Charlamagne, Stephen Colbert, Aaron McGruder, and Karen Kinney as we gear up for season two of Tha God’s Honest Truth.”

Longtime The Late Show host and fellow South Carolina native Stephen Colbert says, “There is no one on television like Charlamagne. I’m excited to see what truths Tha God gets honest about in Season 2 of TGHT!”