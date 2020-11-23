‘Coming 2 America’ Sequel Starring Eddie Murphy To Debut On Amazon Prime Video

(AllHipHop News)
The highly-anticipated Coming 2 America motion picture will be available for streaming in 2021. Amazon Studios acquired worldwide rights to the sequel from Paramount Pictures and will launch the movie on Prime Video beginning March 5.
Coming 2 America is the follow-up to the classic 1998 comedy Coming to America. Eddie Murphy (Prince Akeem Joffer), Arsenio Hall (Semmi), Shari Headley (Lisa McDowell), John Amos (Cleo McDowell), and James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer) are back for part two which is mostly set in the fictional country of Zamunda.
The cast also includes Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, and Wesley Snipes. Coming 2 America was directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow, Dolemite Is My Name). The screenplay was written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield. Eddie Murphy is also credited as one of the producers.
The royal rumors are true. #Coming2America will let its sooooouuuuul-glo exclusively on Prime Video March 5. pic.twitter.com/DHwqCJ4RHQ
— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) November 20, 2020
“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” says Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers, and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”
Producer Kevin Misher adds, “What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come.”
The original Coming to America was directed by John Landis. It opened in 1988 with $21 million at the domestic box office and went on to gross over $288 million worldwide. Coming to America earned two Academy Award nominations – Best Costume Design (Deborah Nadoolman Landis) and Best Makeup (Rick Baker).