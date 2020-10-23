Common And D-Nice Hosting A Party At The Polls To Encourage Voting

(AllHipHop News)
Academy Award-winning rapper Common will be the headliner at the Jacksonville, Florida “Vote To Live: Party at the Polls” rally this Saturday, (October 24th).
According to The Collective Education Fund organizers, the purpose of the event is to push Black voters in Jacksonville and key cities to get their votes cast early, by getting celebrities like the “Used to Love H.E.R” emcee.
Other cities that will host the events are as follows: Cleveland, Ohio; Atlanta; Greenville, S.C.; Philadelphia; Milwaukee; Raleigh, N.C.; Detroit; and Houston.
BDP member and Club Quarantine head honcho, D-Nice is slated to join Common and the other hosts with a livestream of his Internet show from noon to 3 p.m.
According to the Collective PAC website, the organization “is working to fix the challenge of under-representation of the Black community in elected seats of power throughout our nation.”
The event is taking place at 10 a.m. at the Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park on the Northwest side of town, and the organizers of the event have committed to include proper social distancing protocols.
