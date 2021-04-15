Common Joins Cast Of Hit TV Show “Never Have I Ever”

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper-turned-actor Common has landed himself a role in Mindy Kaling’s TV hit “Never Have I Ever” after sharing his love of the show with producers.
The “Selma” star will play celebrity dermatologist Dr. Chris Jackson in season two of the Netflix series, which is partly based on series co-creator Kaling’s upbringing in the Boston, Massachusetts area.
According to Deadline.com, the character was written just for Common after discovering he was a big fan of the coming of age comedy-drama.
Season two is set to debut on the streaming service this summer.