Stevie Wonder And Common Join Forces To Battle Cancer

R&B God Stevie Wonder and rap star common are doing their part to help fight cancer during the Stand Up to Cancer telethon!

The soul legend and the rapper will join forces for a set, while Brittany Howard will also perform.

The TV special, which airs on August 21, will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara and Ken Jeong.

Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hale, and Jaime Camil will also be among the celebrities making appearances at the fundraiser, which will be produced by Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth.

During the show, viewers will be immersed in first-hand stories featuring families who have been impacted by cancer.

These moving stories will share the journey of an 11-year-old boy with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a woman who has lived with pancreatic cancer for 10 years, and a woman with multiple myeloma whose husband was driven to participate in a SU2C clinical trial because of his wife’s diagnosis.

The show will also feature interviews with SU2C-funded investigators who will share the many reasons they are working tirelessly and urgently to improve cancer treatments.

As a kick-off to the televised special, SU2C launched the #Up2Us to #StandUpToCancer Week on Friday, August 13. The week-long fundraising initiative, ending on Saturday, August 21, will feature exciting live streams, inspirational patient stories, and a dance challenge by pediatric cancer patient and dancer Orli Halpern.