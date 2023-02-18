CONDOLENCES: Cam’ron Shares Sad News Of His Mother’s Passing

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Artist said he posted the sad news because she made so many friends on social media.

Harlem rapper Cam’ron took to social media to share the sad news of his mother passing earlier this month.

Notoriously private when it comes to his real personal life, the Dipset artist posted on Instagram an emotional tribute to his mom, Ms. Fredericka Giles.

“Right now, I don’t have the strength to put into words to express what my mom means to me, and I’d have to right (sic) a book and maybe I will,” he wrote.

First, he shared a little bit about her character and the tremendous fortitude she demonstrated over the last 15 years of her life.

The caption remembered, “In 2007 my mom had a stroke leaving her partially paralyzed on her left side and a speech impediment, but if you followed her or was her friend on social media you would never know any of that. She was witty, funny, intelligent, sarcastic, and outspoken. People would say ‘Cam I know you’re writing ya moms’ captions’ and I wasn’t. I would see my moms’ captions and say ‘Where are you learning this?’ (Lingo) she’d tell me ‘be easy lil homie’ lol.”

Cam’ron said at first, he didn’t want to post publicly about her passing but decided to because of the impact his fans (and those she created on her own) had on her last days.

“I’m so sad to inform you guys of her passing. I wasn’t going to share this because I’m in a lot of pain and Didn’t think it was anyone’s business, But thinking about it, I really wanted to thank you all for making my moms’ days and nights for the last decade or so,” he explained. “Social media was her go-to for, entertainment, news, general gossip etc.”

The “Oh Boy” chart-topper said he would send her clips and news about him. She also made friends that she would even push to get passes to his shows.

“If I had a show anywhere (Boston, Cali, Texas, etc.) and she’d say, ‘Yo my friend is gonna be at the show get him/her in!’ And I’d say ‘Mom, you don’t know these people.’ She’d say, ‘Yes, I do that’s my friend.’”

Cam said he would reply to his mother, saying, “You never even met them.” Her reply would be, “ I SAID GET THEM IN!!!” And the dutiful son would oblige.



“She wanted to know a couple months ago why she wasn’t verified, she said, ‘I need that blue check, yo’ and my pr person @pqchanel made that happen (thank you for that),” he remembered.



He ended his sharing by talking about his last birthday with her.

“She wasn’t doing well on my bday that just passed, and when I walked in her room (in the hospital) she was on IG saying, ‘Everyone wants to know what’s up with me ’cause I didn’t post for your bday.’ I said do you want me to help you make one? She was like ‘Nah.’ She wouldn’t want anybody else posting for her. She felt that like having a ghostwriter I guess,” he wrote.

“So, this message is really for y’all guys (her social media friends) thank you all for liking, loving, and appreciating my mom,” he concluded before calling her his “biggest supporter” and “best friend.”

AllHipHop.com sends our condolences and heartfelt wishes to the family of Cameron Giles, during this time of bereavement.



