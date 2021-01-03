Congressman Wants Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Shut Down After Vanilla Ice’s New Year’s Eve Concert

(AllHipHop News)
A lawmaker in Florida is urging authorities to shut down Donald Trump’s resort, Mar-A-Lago over a party featuring rapper Vanilla Ice.
The President hosted his annual New Year’s Eve bash on December 31st, which was attended by Eric Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump Jr., both of whom have already caught the deadly coronavirus, which has taken over 330,000 lives since lockdowns began in March of 2020.
Omari Hardy, a Democrat who represents West Palm Beach in the House Of Representatives, urged local authorities to shut down Mar-A-Lago immediately. However, Vanilla Ice, who provided entertainment for the evening, was Hardy’s main problem.
Representative Hardy took issue with the maskless guests who attended the New Year’s party and how guests flouted Florida’s mask requirements for businesses.
My constituents are not snowbirds like @DonaldJTrumpJr & @kimguilfoyle. My constituents live here. This is their home, and they're going to have to deal w/ the consequences of a potential super-spreader party at Mar-a-Lago long after Junior & wife leave here on their private jet. pic.twitter.com/kt6SXErYG2
— Rep. Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) January 2, 2021
Representative Hardy fired off a letter calling for Mar-A-Lago to be closed altogether for violating the order, which is in effect until January 20th.
“When I saw the video of the maskless Mar-a-Lago party, I thought about the staff working there. I thought about their families. I thought about the educators who might be teaching the staff’s children when school reopens after Winter Break,” Omari Hardy said. “I thought about the folks they might encounter at the grocery store or at the pharmacy. I thought also about our healthcare workers who are risking their own lives to treat the sick as this deadly pandemic rages on. It is for them that we should take enforcement action against Mar-a-Lago. Shut it down!”
In addition to Vanilla Ice, other maskless guests spotted at Trump’s New Year’s Eve event included Judge Jeanine Pirro, “MyPillow Guy, ” Mike Lindell, and ironically Teri Nunn, the lead singer of Berlin, best known for their hit single “Take My Breath Away. ”
President Trump skipped his annual New Year’s Eve party and instead headed back to Washington DC, where he is attempting to overturn the election results as Mike Pence prepares to certify Joe Biden as the President on January 6th.
Donald Trump Jr. was not concerned with wearing a mask either, he was more upset that he had to put on a tuxedo to attend the black-tie affair.