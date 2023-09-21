Connecticut Rapper Caught Lying About Knowing Murder Suspect Once Feds Found Their Rap Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The feds were able to locate a music video where the two are together.

A 22-year-old Bridgeport, Connecticut man could receive a maximum five-year prison sentence for lying about knowing a murder suspect during grand jury proceedings. According to the Hartford Courant, authorities discovered Tae’ron Womack not only knew the man but also starred in a rap video together.

Womack testified before a grand jury on July 20, 2020 in connection to the 2020 shooting death of Myreke Kenion. Authorities found the video featuring both individuals and, as a result, Womack was charged with a crime.

Womack ultimately pleaded guilty in federal court and is set to be sentenced on December 12 for making a false statement before the grand jury.

https://x.com/bptpolice/status/1703816418607653173?s=20

Federal officials, the FBI, ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service and Bridgeport Police Department had been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs “whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence,” around the time of the shooting.

While testifying, the feds showed Womack a picture of a man named Jaheim Warren, who they believed killed Kenion, and asked him, “Have you seen this person before?” and he said, “No.”

He was then pressed, “You don’t recognize this person at all?” to which he replied, “Probably like seen him around but like overall, I don’t know him.”

Once the feds found the video, he was arrested, although he’s been free on a $25,000 bond for the past three years as he awaits sentencing.