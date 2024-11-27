Conor McGregor Releases Statement On Assault Case As Fiancée Rips Victim

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin both released statements following the verdict in the MMA fighter’s civil case over an alleged hotel assault incident.

On Tuesday (November 26), McGregor and Devlin took to social media to express two completely different reactions to the Irish brawler’s loss in the civil sexual assault case, where he was ordered to pay €250,000 to accuser Nikita Hand over a 2018 violent altercation. McGregor previously made headlines earlier this month immediately following the verdict after he lashed out at Jake Paul, who antagonized him over the ruling in the case, while also bashing UFC mogul Dana White.

In the official address he shared on Twitter, McGregor opted for a subdued approach, taking the time to atone for his past “mistakes” yet still maintain his innocence.

“People want to hear from me, I needed time,” McGregoe wrote. “I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me.”

He continued, “As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath.”

As he continued, McGregor looked to what lies ahead for him in the future, which he assures his followers will include more legal action in addition to his return to caged fighting.

“I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision,” he wrote. “I can’t go back and I will move forward. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side.

That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym- the fight game awaits!”

On the contrary, Devlin issued a statement of her own via her Instagram profile and staunchly defended McGregor despite the verdict of the case.

“My man and I have created a beautiful life together,” Devlin wrote in the caption. “I love him I trust him and I BELIEVE HIM! Our four beautiful children whose smiling faces and happy hearts are testimony to the man he is and who we are! No one is entitled to comment on our relationship- we trust one another and love one another. Nothing or nobody will change that. Our family stands strong!”

In several follow-up posts on her Story, Devlin proceeded to show her unwavering support for McGregor by calling out Hand over her role in the saga.

See the images of Devlin’s Story rant in the post below.