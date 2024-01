The two have been feuding since 2022 when Cons stood by Kanye West amid his antisemitism controversy.

Consequence and Talib Kweli are at it again—this time after the A Tribe Called Quest affiliate called out the Black Star rapper for his multiple harassment allegations. The two have been feuding since 2022 when Cons stood by Kanye West amid his antisemitism controversy. To seal the deal, Cons dropped an entire diss track aimed at Kweli called “Beef Forever” in which he brings up Kweli’s ex-wife, DJ Eque, who filed for divorce in 2021.

“You might have went around with the Lyricist Lounge, but the underground know who got the Lyricist Crown/So you should be afraid, watch the levels EQ/You should know that night I could’ve left with Eque.” He also references rapper Res and the sexual harassment claims she levied against him in 2018. “You probably so afraid of that left from Eque, and that’s the reason why them other girls got #MeToo’d/You never been more than a Mr. Me Too, and you don’t really want no smoke with the one I too, n####/ We got beef forever, once we got beef we got beef forever.”

Naturally, it didn’t take long for Kweli to respond via Instagram, his preferred social media platform since being booted from Twitter. In an attempt to defend himself, he dragged Akademiks and his ex’s recent sexual assault allegations into it.

“‘That’s why Trumps my guy, he keeps it a bean! – DJ Wackademiks – NGL I didn’t have Dexter and Wackademiks alliance on my 2023 bingo card,” he captioned the post. “You can tell these knee grows have no friends this song [trash] How @constv mad at me for saying what he be saying about Kanye two years before he said it and @akademiks I been waiting for your Jerry the Mouse ass to jump out the window. So Trump the nazi rapist is your guy huh.”

Kweli later claimed Akademiks and Consequence “conspired” to release “Beef Forever” on the media personality’s Instagram page.

“Today @akademiks ex girlfriend accused Akademiks of rape,” he continued. “Dexter really needs better friends. The language @akademiks used to describe @constv diss song about me was ‘violate.’ This man sure does know a thing or two about how to violate. What’s crazy is @constv (Dexter) started stalking me in defense of Kanye, a man he now says the same things about that I said two years before he did. When called out for this behavior, @constv falsely accused me of being raped by Afrika Bambatta. Let’s say that horrible thing happened, which it didn’t, but if it did, I would not be something to laugh about.

“Both @akademiks and @constv hang out with Tekashi 6ix9ine. @constv had his son around 6ix9ine. 6ix9ine was arrested for raping a minor. @akademiks and @constv are also Trump supporters. Trump was indicted for rape. Trump was also Jeffrey Epstein codefendant in a child molestation case. These are not coincidences. Birds of a feather indeed. The universe is listening. @akademiks I told you that you were next.”

But Cons fired back, sharing a headline about Talib Kweli being accused of sexual harassment by rapper Res and comparing him to R. Kelly. As he wrote in the caption, “Hey @akademiks. Don’t worry about DJ Chicken Fingers. He’s the BackPack version of R.Kelly. Promising Deals For The Panties. Knowing Full Well…He A Vaseline Boy. ‘You probably so afraid of that left from EQ/And that’s the reason why those other girls got Me Too’ed’ via NoCapCons.”

He also shared a photo of Kweli on his wedding day and wrote, “Look at this SausageHead (Pause). Couldn’t keep her huh @talibkweli. She wouldn’t get the Vaseline from Costco huh…I don’t blame her though. At least you still got The Native Tongues. #BEEFFOREVER.” Keep scrolling to see them all.