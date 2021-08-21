Consequence Defends Kanye West Against Drake Diss on Trippie Redd Song

Kanye West and Drake’s beef is exploding, after the Toronto rapper named checked yay on a new song with Trippie Redd.

Toronto native Drake has released his new song “Betrayal” featuring Trippie Redd and appears to diss fellow rapper Kanye West.

The potshot seems to be the latest episode in the two’s ongoing feud, and people are starting to take note.

On “Betrayal,” Drake sings, “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know … Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out) … let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s### for me … it’s set in stone!”

One person that responded was Consequence, the former A Tribe Called Quest associate, former “Love and Hip Hop” cast member, and former G.O.O.D. Music label signee took to social media to defend Kanye.

“F### a Betrayal It’s the Disrespect for me dawg Wit Trippie Redd Shotgun Respect My Team It’s Party Time #QueensAllDay”

The slick diss is referring to Kanye’s shifting of his release date for his upcoming album Donda three times.

The thought is that he was afraid to compete with Nas and/or Drake, and is working overtime to curate a victory.

The Billionaire rapprreneur has been winning in business, closing his epic deal with Gap and Adidas, but after losing the presidential election and losing his wife, he might just need to get a quick “W.”

Drake has peeped his card and wants him to know that he sees that for Kanye, a top spot on the Billboard and streaming charts seems to be a must for him.

Take a listen to “Betrayal”: