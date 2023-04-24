Conway The Machine Expresses Regret Over Benny The Butcher & Freddie Gibbs Beef 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs shared a verbal back-and-forth that turned physical, but Conway wishes he could have prevented the beef.

Conway The Machine has opened up about the beef between Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs, revealing he regrets not preventing the feud from starting.

The former friends and collaborators have been engaged in an online war of words that boiled over into a full-fledged altercation last May ahead of Freddie Gibbs’ performance in the Griselda rapper’s hometown of Buffalo, New York.

During a recent interview, Conway refused to discuss the specifics of the fight but instead shared his regret that the pair have not resolved their issues.

“It’s a f#####-up situation for me personally because that n#### Gibbs my n####,” he told DJ Akademiks. “I wish that s### never happened.”

The host pointed out Conway is “in the middle” and asked if he could broker a truce.

“I would love to squash that; I wish I could have. If I was there, I don’t know if that would have happened,” the “Stressed” rapper said, seemingly alluding to the altercation. “I’m talking about none of it. Not just the s### that they talking about. I’m talking about all the s### before and all that.”

Ultimately, the Drumwork Music Group founder concluded, “I just wish that s### never happened.” Check out the clip below.

Freddie Gibbs Shoot Down Potential Truce With Benny The Butcher

Freddie Gibbs reportedly had his chain snatched during the beatdown last year. He claimed about 20 people were involved but denied his jewelry was taken.

The pair continued to clash online, with Benny the Butcher showing off jewels he claimed were taken from Freddie Gibbs. The Alfredo creator fired back and slammed Benny in a series of social media posts.

While Conway wants to pair to overcome their differences, Freddie Gibbs believes it’s unlikely.

“Probably not,” Gibbs said of a potential truce during an XXL interview earlier this year. “Just because I feel like I’m not on the level of that ghetto rap beef s###. I don’t care enough to solve a beef with a rapper,” he added saying he doesn’t care enough about rappers. “I’ll let them care about that.”