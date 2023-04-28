Cookies Founder Berner Reveals Investors Tried To Remove Him While He Was Fighting Stage 3 Cancer

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cannabis business pioneer said he will not stop fighting for his company.

Cookies founder and rapper Gilbert “Berner” Milam took to social media to talk about people in the cannabis investment space trying to take over and kick him out of the marijuana brand he created a decade ago.

He captioned an Instagram post, a dark video with soft music playing and him smoking a joint, “Public Berner Announcement.”

In it, he noted, the attack came as he was battling Stage 3 Colon Cancer, calling the period “extremely hard” and saying, “I literally was fighting for my life. What made that fight a lot more difficult and challenging was the fact that I was forced to fight for my business at the same time.”

According to the entrepreneur, a group of predatory investors started poking around the popular weed company with the intention of sabotaging the business relationships that made the company thrive. He said they were working from the inside out to get him removed as a decision-maker in the business.

“I ask what Cookies is without what we built together?” he said. “I don’t know.”

Berner said he was only speaking out because he wanted to put people on to how sinister the cannabis space is.

“I hate that more and more people in our industry end up in this situation,” he said. “Because I didn’t want to give in to wild demands and change the way that I chose to build Cookies these guys are throwing a fit and trying to put me and my company in the corner and starve us out.”

Defiantly he said, “Well that’s not gonna happen.”

Berner, even as he is recovering from one of the most terrifying health scares of his life, says he is still ready to fight.