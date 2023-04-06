Coolio Died From Fentanyl, According To His Manager

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Coolio, who was best known for the hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” passed away at the age of 59 in September 2022.

Coolio’s manager revealed the late rapper’s cause of death on Thursday (April 6).

Jarel “Jarez” Posey told TMZ and Variety the hitmaking artist died due to fentanyl. A coroner also found traces of heroin and methamphetamines in Coolio’s system.

According to Posey, Coolio’s severe asthma played a role in his death. Decades of smoking cigarettes added to the complications.

Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., passed away in September 2022. He was 59.

The Grammy-winning rapper first rose to fame as a member of WC and the Maad Circle. He gained wider recognition as a solo artist, thanks in large part to the hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise” featuring L.V.

The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1995. “Gangsta’s Paradise” spent three weeks at the top of the chart.

“Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was originally recorded for the film Dangerous Minds, appeared as the title track on Coolio’s second solo album. The album and song each earned multi-platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Last month, Coolio’s family announced plans to release a posthumous album. His estate dropped the first single “TAG You It” featuring Too $hort and DJ Wino in March.

Watch the music video below.