Cops Arrest Lil Yachty For Driving At Insane Speeds

(AllHipHop News)
Rap star Lil Yachty was busted by the cops for driving his Ferrari at unbelievable speeds through atlanta.
News of Lil Yachty’s September 21st arrest hit the press earlier today (September 28th).
According to Atlanta 2, police clocked the rapper driving his Ferrari at speeds over 150 mph
The 23-year-old rapper, born Miles Mccollum, was stopped by the police on the Downtown Connector.
The rap star was booked and taken to the Atlanta City Jail and charged with reckless driving and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
Lil Yachty hasn’t had much luck with his Ferrari.
In June, the rapper crashed the luxury sports vehicle in almost the same spot, when he lost control on a wet road.
While he did not address the wreck, reports said he totaled that Ferrari after he hydroplaned and crashed into a barrier. At the time, Lil Yachty seemed to be thankful he walked away from the crash after he tweeted a message of gratitude.
So thankful for my life. Never take it for granted.
— stealth level boat (@lilyachty) June 23, 2020