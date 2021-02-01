Cops Make Arrest In Vicious Harlem Attack Where Woman Was Bitten

(AllHipHop News)
The cops have arrested a man charged with domestic violence in Brooklyn for another case, a highly publicized and vicious attack on a woman in Harlem. Tyrone Cooper, a 22-year-old African-American male, was taken into custody Sunday on another incident, said NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harris.
According to the report, Cooper assaulted his 20-year-old girlfriend in her East Flatbush apartment, striking her in the face and then choking her. He previously broke her jaw, according to an account told to police.
Cooper will be charged in the Harlem incident as well. No word yet on his cohorts also involved in that vicious Harlem attack as well.
The Harlem assault of a 31-year-old woman not only made headlines, but was a hot topic in social media as well. The woman that was attacked – kicked and punched – said she was “mauled “by the assailants, one of which bit her.
This evening, Tyrone Cooper was apprehended by @NYPD67Pct patrol officers in Brooklyn after responding to a domestic violence radio run. He was also wanted for the brutal assault on a 31-year-old female that occurred on January 18th outside a Harlem liquor store.@NYPDShea pic.twitter.com/mWg3PRVRAY
— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) February 1, 2021
“I was mauled, this is more than being bitten. I was mauled – that he didn’t just bite me and like that was it,” she told local New York ABC, “This was a recurring action that he did on my face as if he was trying to literally take my eye. That’s what it felt like.”
” I will never forget that look in his eyes and it’s just being that close to me in my face, and just trying to do that like it’s feeling him biting on me and just his breath on me and just the scent of his clothes,” the victim continued, “He really just needs to be caught, all of them, because I didn’t deserve this, I was minding my business.”
All of this started because she reportedly would not respond to their sexual advances.
In the local community, there was a manhunt for the perps and hundreds of people assembled outside of the bodega where the incident occurred in a show of solidarity. Some supported street justice and community policing in the case and, early rumors suggested, that the men had been dealt with by vigilantes.