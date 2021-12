Cordae revealed the release date for his next album by doing his best Steve Jobs impression. The Atlantic Records artist dressed up like Jobs and staged a faux Apple launch in an announcement video published on Wednesday. Cordae proclaimed his sophomore album From A Bird’s Eye View would drop on January 14, 2022. “This is […]

The Atlantic Records artist dressed up like Jobs and staged a faux Apple launch in an announcement video published on Wednesday. Cordae proclaimed his sophomore album From A Bird’s Eye View would drop on January 14, 2022.

“This is a day that I’ve been looking forward to for two and a half years,” he said in the 45-second clip. “As a creative and an innovator, we must always aim to outdo ourselves.”

Cordae hasn’t unveiled the tracklist for From A Bird’s Eye View, but an Apple Music pre-order page shows it contains 12 songs and two bonus tracks.

Two singles, “Super” and the Lil Wayne-assisted “Sinister,” are confirmed for the album. “Gifted” featuring Roddy Ricch is listed as one of the bonus cuts.

Cordae’s upcoming LP will be his first project since the Just Until… EP, which dropped in April. The four-track release featured collaborations with Q-Tip and Young Thug.

From A Bird’s Eye View serves as the full-length follow-up to Cordae’s debut album The Lost Boy, which was released in 2019. His first studio LP peaked at No. 13 on Billboard 200 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

Revisit The Lost Boy below.