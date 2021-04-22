Cordae Returns With ‘Just Until’ EP Featuring Q-Tip & Young Thug

Listen to the rapper formerly known as Entendre’s latest tunes.

Cordae earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album with 2019’s The Lost Boy. The Maryland-bred emcee is back today (April 22) with a four-pack of tracks.

Just Until… arrived this morning via Atlantic Records. Cordae recruited A Tribe Called Quest legend Q-Tip and YSL leader Young Thug for the EP.

Fans online appeared to be excited about the former YBN collective member returning with new tunes. Cordae’s name was one of the top trending topics on Twitter after Just Until… dropped.

The Lost Boy helped establish Cordae as a rising Hip Hop star to keep an eye on. After the project hit DSPs two years ago, the 23-year-old rapper racked up millions of YouTube views for “Gifted” featuring Roddy Ricch and “The Parables.”

Cordae is back to focusing on putting out songs, but the “More Life” rhymer was recently in the headlines for parting ways from YBN. He later inserted himself in YBN Almighty Jay’s issues with ART@WAR label founder James McMillan.

In addition, Cordae made mainstream news around the world because of his relationship with 2-time U.S. Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka. The couple took part in a light-hearted quiz for GQ.

