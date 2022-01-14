Cordae Talks Sending ‘From A Birds Eye View’ Album To Chris Paul, Dave Chappelle, & Colin Kaepernick

Maryland-raised emcee Cordae is back with his sophomore studio album. From a Birds Eye View landed on DSPs this morning (January 14). The 24-year-old Grammy nominee became a Twitter trending topic on Friday.

In order to promote the LP, Cordae spoke to Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily. The Atlantic recording artist discussed sharing From a Birds Eye View with various celebrities before its release.

“I sent it to CP3, to Chris Paul. I sent it to Dave Chappelle. I sent it to Colin Kaepernick,” said Cordae. “All of who are like very good friends of mine. Not really nervous, just more so… they’ll send me like some sneakers or something exclusive before it comes out, always. But so I just like to return the favor.”

From a Birds Eye View is OUT NOW EVERYWHERE ! Spent a lot of time, energy and emotion creating this. It’s gon resonate with the real ! Tell a friend 🦅👁 pic.twitter.com/X31x4Olm2M — FABEV 1/14 (@cordae) January 14, 2022

Cordae Recruits A Star-Studded Lineup For FABEV

From a Birds Eye View includes guest appearances by Gunna, Lil Wayne, H.E.R., Lil Durk, Stevie Wonder, Freddie Gibbs, Eminem, and Roddy Ricch. Production was provided by Kid Culture, Raphael Saadiq, Jake One, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, Vinylz, and others.

“Every song that I make where I add another artist to, I just think about what color palette that they’re going to add to the song. I think about what their vocal tone is like a paintbrush, if you would. What are they going to add to this? And I just like to curate dope, dope things,” explained Cordae.

He also told Zane Lowe, “[FABEV is] only 12 songs, and two of those are interludes. And I just always want to make a cohesive body of work. That’s my main thing. I just want to make a cohesive body of work that I can stand upon. And 20 years from now, 10 years from now and be proud of and be happy about. Like each of these bodies of work are my babies man, for real.”