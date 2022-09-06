Cormega Reveals More Details On The Realness II; Explains How “Goofy” Rappers Helped Him

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Realness II is coming and Cormega has big plans for 2022.

Cormega seeks to change and transform an average Hip-Hop year into an amazing one with the sequel to a classic, The Realness.

The Realness II is set to drop in October and has a who’s who of Hip-Hop legends. Featured rappers include Nas, Lloyd Banks, Have and beats by The Alchemist, Sha Money XL, StreetRunner, Domingo, Harry Fraud, Large Professor and more.

Cormega explained why the album has taken years to manifest.

“I’ve learned to be patient. My greatest acquisition in the last 10 years is patience. And another acquisition is empathy,” Mega told AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur. “Sometimes you want an artist or a producer to do something and they say they are gonna do it and they take long. Or they just front. There were a couple of artist that I waited on and one of them fronted on me.” In the interview, he chronicles how the “fronting” rapper turned into the song featuring Nas.

More than that, the album features Cormega, who is one of the most prolific and intelligent artists ever. He’s known for his lyricism and graphic portrayal of the streets. He’s dropped numerous albums as well as several classics The Realness (2001), The True Meaning (2002), The Testament (2005), Born and Raised (2009) and Mega Philosophy (2014), which was produced by Large Pro.

The Realness II, a partnership with Viper Records, is expected to be one of the best of 2022. The current single is “Essential,” produced by Havoc of Mobb Deep fame.

“The finished product is something I can be proud of,” Cormega said. “I’m excited about this album. I’ve seen a man cry after hearing one of these songs and he was with a woman.”

Check out the track list for The Realness II below.

01. Once And For All – produced by Domingo

02. Her Name – produced by Popsyyz

03. Glorious ft. Nas – produced by The Alchemist

04. The Saga Resumes – produced by Big Ty

05. What’s Understood – produced by Cormega & Sha Money XL

06. Life And Rhymes – produced by Large Professor

07. Grand Scheme ft. Lloyd Banks – produced by StreetRunner & Tarik Azzouz

08. White Roses – produced by Sha Money XL

09. Essential – produced by Havoc

10. This Life of Ours – produced by CamondaTrack

11. Age of Wisdom – produced by Cormega

12. Paradise ft. Havoc – produced by StreetRunner & Tarik Azzouz

13. Man Vs Myth – produced by Harry Fraud