Coronavirus Delays Kobe Bryant’s Induction Into Hall Of Fame 

(AllHipHop News)
Kobe Bryant’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame has been pushed to May, 2021 amid the pandemic.
The basketball great tragically died in January, 2020 in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.
Following his passing, Kobe was due to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August, before the event was delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.
The ceremony will now take place over the weekend of May 13th-15th.
Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett were announced in April to be being inducted this year, in their first year as finalists, alongside Kim Mulkey, Rudy Tomjanovich, Eddie Sutton – who passed away in May – and Barbara Stevens, among others.
Former FIBA (International Basketball Federation) Secretary-General Patrick Baumann was chosen for induction this year by the international committee.
He died in October, 2018.