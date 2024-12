Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Actor Geoffrey Owens had a viral moment in 2018 after he was photographed working at Trader Joe’s, a far cry from his previous job in Hollywood.

Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show for years, sparked a media frenzy, with some ridiculing the actor for holding a retail job after years in the spotlight. The viral moment quickly turned into a broader discussion about the dignity of work, unpredictability of acting careers and often harsh realities of life in the entertainment industry.

Like numerous others, Nicki Minaj was moved by Owens’ story and decided to donate $25,000 to him in an effort to help. During a recent interview with Atlanta radio station V-103, Owens revealed he actually donated the money to the Actor’s Fund in honor of the late Earle Hyman, who played Cliff Huxtable’s father on The Cosby Show.

“At the time, it seemed like the right thing to do,” Owens said. “If Nicki Minaj had hired me for a project and paid me $25,000, I would have thanked her for the work. But this felt different.”

Owens continued, “I struggle every day to make my ends meet. People can’t get their heads around that because they see me in movies…People have the impression, ‘Well, you’re making a lot of money, what’s the problem? Why would you have financial troubles?’ They don’t understand the specifics of how my industry works.”

At one point, he referred to Minaj’s gesture as a “handout,” which led to more scrutiny online.

“Confusing a blessing with a handout is very prideful,” one person wrote, while another said, “Bruh! Nicki Minaj was showing appreciation to your contribution to the arts! YOU DID THE WORK! You are a part of peoples childhood…ego will spin a good deed into all kinds of awkward directions.”

Other comments like “If blocking your blessings was a person” and “I respect the mans work ethic, but if you receive a blessing, drop the ego & be open to accept it . That was VERY kind of her to do” appeared to make up the general consensus.

At the time of the photo, Owens addressed the situation with grace and humility, explaining that he took the job at Trader Joe’s to support his family between acting gigs. In interviews, he emphasized that no job is beneath anyone and highlighted the challenges faced by working actors, who often juggle multiple roles to make ends meet. His candidness struck a chord with many, shifting the narrative from mockery to admiration.

Fellow actors and fans rallied around him, praising his work ethic and pointing out that pursuing one’s passion sometimes requires unconventional choices.

The viral moment ultimately proved to be a turning point for Owens. It reignited interest in his acting career, leading to offers from major producers, including Tyler Perry, who cast him in a recurring role on The Haves and the Have Nots.

Owens’ story became a powerful reminder that every job has value, and it shed light on the resilience required to navigate the ups and downs of an acting career while maintaining one’s dignity and self-respect. Even so, people aren’t impressed by the donation to charity, with some pointing out that he was “the charity.”